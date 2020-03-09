Study finds that fatal car crashes spike during the week after the clock springs forward for daylight savings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Colorado study, published Jan. 30 in the journal Current Biology, noted that in 2007, the increase in crashes moved from April to March, when the Energy Policy Act extended daylight saving time to begin on the second Sunday of March instead of the first Sunday in April.

Changes in crash patterns also occur after the “fall back” time change, with a decline in morning crashes and a spike in the evening, when darkness comes sooner, the study found. There was no overall change in crashes during the “fall back” week, the study found.

In total, over the 22 years studied, about 627 people died in fatal crashes associated with the spring time shift, the study found.

Last year, state Sen. Andy Manar, a Democrat from Bunker Hill in Southern Illinois, proposed that the state permanently operate on daylight saving time. The legislation passed the Senate last fall, but fizzled in the House.

If time changes are abolished, it would be better to go to standard time permanently, said Celine Vettel, assistant professor of integrative physiology and senior author of the University of Colorado study. That’s because research has shown that it’s better for sleep, the body clock and overall health to have more morning light and less evening light, Vettel said.

The United States briefly adopted daylight saving time during the World Wars I and II, as a way to save energy, but the issue was otherwise left to local and state governments for several decades. The Uniform Time Act was signed into law in 1966, and the biannual clock adjustment now occurs across the United States.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0