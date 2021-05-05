Study shows burning natural gas is now more dangerous than coal in Illinois

Soot is considered one of the most harmful forms of air pollution, in particular tiny particles invisible to the human eye that can lodge deep in the lungs and penetrate the bloodstream. Breathing even small amounts can inflame the lungs and trigger asthma attacks, researchers have found. Multiple studies link soot exposure with heart attacks and premature death.

For their new study, the Harvard researchers plugged data from federal emissions inventories into computer models used to estimate deaths and costs from soot in every state.

In 2008, emissions from coal triggered the most deaths and imposed the largest share of health care costs nationwide. But by 2017, the scientists found, coal, gas and the burning of wood and other plant material shared the burden equally.

Illinois is one of 19 states where gas emissions led to more deaths than coal that year, according to the study, published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Research Letters. The analysis estimated that soot pollution from burning gas caused as many as 2,100 deaths and triggered up to $24 million in hidden health costs for Illinoisans in 2017.

What surprised the Harvard team the most was a sharp increase in deaths and health care costs nationally from soot pollution emitted by industrial boilers burning plant material known collectively as biomass.