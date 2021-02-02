Suburban Cook County exits mitigation tier

SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, suburban Cook County moved into more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, leaving only three of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions still under Tier 1 and Tier 2 restrictions.

Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 have all entered Phase 4, meaning indoor dining and competitive high school sports can resume in those areas.

Regions 8 and 9 remain in Tier 1 restrictions, which means indoor dining and bar service is allowed in a limited capacity.

In order to move from Tier 1 to Phase 4, regions must have positivity rates at 6.5 percent or below for three days as well as intensive care unit bed availability at 20 percent for three consecutive days, and no sustained increase in COVID hospitalizations.

Movement from Tier 2 to Tier 1 requires positivity rates between 6.5 percent and 8 percent for three days, and the same ICU bed and hospitalization requirements as Tier 1 to Phase 4.

Region 8, which covers Kane and DuPage counties, and Region 9, which covers Lake and McHenry counties, have not yet seen three straight days below 6.5 percent but will likely achieve that metric by Wednesday, the state reported.