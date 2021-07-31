Suburban preservationists want to save local Frank Lloyd Wright home

HINSDALE — Historical preservationists in Hinsdale are hoping to save an old home designed by 20th century architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Frederick Bagley House on 121 South County Line Road was built in 1894 and is considered one of Wright's earliest Dutch colonial designs. It was recently put on the market by @properties to a limited audience. According to Redfin, the 5,503-square-foot home has a price tag of $1.6 million and last sold for $225,000 in 1978.

Chicago-based nonprofit Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy said the home features an octagonal library, which extends to the south from the house's main block and is a clear precursor of Wright's own Oak Park Studio library from 1898.

Offers on the house started being reviewed Monday, July 26, and a preplan review is on file with the Village of Hinsdale that shows the lot's expansion and redevelopment potential.

Hinsdale residents on the Facebook group, Hinsdaleans for Historic Preservation, think redevelopment just means more of the same. One woman in the group wrote, "so many historic, architecturally interesting homes being torn down and replaced by the same exact house," and another pondered the possibility of something worse — demolition.

"Maybe we should consider writing 'obituaries' for some of these historic homes that have been or are about to be lost unnecessarily to the wrecking ball [and] highlight the architectural significance, what joy they brought to people in the neighborhood," Facebook commenter, Jennifer Reenan wrote.

To echo the sentiments, Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy wrote on their website that "the Bagley House is a vital part of Wright's canon and its loss would be tragic for the Wright community, historians and architecture lovers everywhere."

According to Hinsdale Village Planner Bethany Salmon, after receiving several emails expressing concern over the possibility of demolition, the Village contacted the real estate company associated with the sale, and received the following statement:

"121 County Line Road in Hinsdale will present a unique opportunity for a renovation or restoration of a Chicago-area home originally designed by Frank Lloyd Wright with modifications made throughout its history. Contrary to reports, the home is not being marketed as a teardown and is not being sold via auction. The property will be listed publicly for sale later this year."

While the Frederick Bagley house is not currently designated as a local landmark and is not located in the Robbins Park Historic District, the home could be eligible for individual local landmark designation in the future. But that would only happen if pursued by or with the consent of the property owner.

"We will continue to monitor this situation and hope to work with the realtor and the property owner on preserving this home," added Salmon.

