SUNDAY DATA: Illinois health officials announce 1,197 new coronavirus cases

CHICAGO — The state Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,197 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.

Thirty-three additional deaths were recorded:

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 50s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Statewide, there have been 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois.

The Pritzker administration on Sunday released details of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths tied to long-term care facilities in Illinois. The data shows at least 186 long-term care facilities in 22 counties reporting at least one case.