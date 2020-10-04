 Skip to main content
Sunday update: Illinois reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Sunday update: Illinois reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said there have been 301,541 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll has reached 8,791. The state topped 300,000 cases on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, Illinois has reported 51,656 COVID-19 tests. The seven-day for positive rate is 3.3%.

As of Saturday evening 1,521 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 140 on ventilators. The recovery rate is 96%.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

