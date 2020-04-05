SUNDAY UPDATE: The latest on coronavirus in Central Illinois. What you need to know today.

Members of Pritzker’s cabinet who lead state agencies with essential employees outlined their responses to COVID-19 on Saturday, as Pritzker applauded the “frontline workers at these agencies who spend their days and nights caring for our most vulnerable Illinoisans, even in normal times.”
Since mid-March, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has limited its veterans homes to only essential personnel and encouraged residents to limit time outside their rooms, including staggering meal times. Employees and vendors are also screened every day, including temperature checks.
Mark Smith, director of the Department of Children and Family Services, said nearly 9 in 10 of his agency’s employees are working from home, including everyone manning phones for its abuse and neglect hotline.
He added that DCFS employees who are still working in the field, such as caseworkers and investigators, are practicing social distancing and wearing protecting gear.
At the Illinois Department of Human Services, Director Grace Hou said most of her agency’s staff cannot stay home “because they are, every day, ensuring that Illinois residents have food on their table, shelter, housing support, and have access to health care, receive psychiatric care and are safe.”
Because COVID-19 poses a higher risk to IDHS residents and patients with underlying medical conditions, Hou said the agency’s “infection control team” guides its actions.
At the agency’s 14 residential facilities, non-essential visits have been stopped, staff members are given health screenings at every shift change, residents have their vitals checked twice a day and cleaning has increased.
— Capitol News Illinois