Susan Mogerman remembered as a force behind Lincoln presidential library & museum inception

Susan Mogerman, a Chicago native and longtime Springfield resident described as a major force behind the inception of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, was remembered as a tireless advocate for Springfield.

Mogerman, 76, died Wednesday in Springfield from Alzheimer's disease and had dealt with dementia for more than a decade, her family said.

"She was absolutely pivotal in the whole process of imagining the library and museum and selling it to the community," historian Richard Norton Smith said.

"She was perfect for that assignment," said Smith, an expert on the history of the American presidency and other political figures. He was the library and museum's first executive director from 2003 to 2006.

Smith said Mogerman was "a curator for Springfield. She was a visionary who had her feet on the ground."

Educated as a journalist at the University of Missouri, Mogerman lived in Springfield for 51 years, initially working in media relations for former Gov. James Thompson's press office in the 1980s, then at the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency for more than a decade, first as deputy director in 1989 and then as its director from 1991 through 2002.

Mogerman directed Downtown Springfield Inc. before becoming chief operating officer for ALPLM's longtime fundraising arm, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, in 2004. She retired in the late 2000s.

Mogerman first met Springfield resident Julie Cellini when the two were in the Junior League of Springfield. They became close friends, according to Cellini, 79, the 2015 State Journal-Register First Citizen.

Cellini said Mogerman became interested in and joined the campaign that Cellini, a community volunteer, spearheaded to develop a library devoted to Springfield's most famous citizen and the nation's 16th president.

Cellini said Mogerman began working with her in the 1980s on the frustrating but eventually fruitful task of generating enthusiasm among state, local and national leaders for a Lincoln presidential library.

"It seems strange now, but it was very, very tough," Cellini said. "Just getting anybody to have interest in it — it took years.

"Susan was, for me, the go-to person," Cellini said.

Mogerman acted as a sounding board and was an expert writer and communicator whose roots in journalism fueled her passion for establishing a place where the whole story of "the president who saved this nation" could be told, Cellini said.

"A journalist can never resist a good story," Cellini said. "What better story was there than Abraham Lincoln? Lincoln is such a universal figure. It goes way beyond Springfield."

Cellini, who served on the Historic Preservation Agency board for almost 27 years, said Mogerman "was never the only person involved" in the effort but "was there every step of the way."

"She was not only a dear friend but a comrade in arms," Cellini said. "I don't know if I could have done it without Susan at my side."

The $145 million presidential library and museum was built mostly with federal and state funds and now is a state agency after being administered until 2017 by the Historic Preservation Agency.

The library portion, intended for use mostly by researchers, opened in 2002, and the museum, which has attracted millions of visitors, was dedicated in 2005.

Mogerman helped to choose BRC Imagination Arts to produce the museum's Disney-like displays that captivate audiences and have attracted some criticism from Lincoln scholars.

"What we sought to do was tell the Lincoln story to a broad-based audience — from scholars to school kids," Cellini said.

Smith, 67, responded within five minutes to the SJ-R's request for an interview about Mogerman while he was in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to finish a biography on former President Gerald Ford. He said the creation of ALPLM was "nothing short of a miracle" that happened in large part because of Cellini and Mogerman's hard work.

"I hope people realize what a real loss they have sustained, and at the same time are grateful for what she achieved," Smith said. "It's more than a building."

Former Gov. Jim Edgar, a Springfield resident, pledged the first significant state money for the project, and Mogerman was Historic Preservation director during Edgar's two terms in the 1990s.

"She really helped get it off the ground by the time I was leaving office," Edgar said. "She was a wonderful person to work with. Very committed. She was very outgoing and a gregarious person."

While at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, she helped establish the organization's Lincoln Leadership Prize. Recipients have included Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor and astronaut Jim Lovell.

Erin Carlson Mast, president and CEO of the foundation, said in a written statement: "We are deeply saddened by Susan Mogerman's passing. The foundation has tremendous admiration and appreciation for the essential role she played in making the museum and library a reality. Susan's work has had a positive impact on the lives of millions of people from around the world. Our thoughts are with her family."

Mogerman's husband of 54 years, Jay Mogerman, 79, said his wife was a "vivacious" woman who enjoyed laughing.

As a young person, she received a scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago.

She enjoyed oil painting and needlepoint in her spare time and was active in the local Jewish community and was a member of Springfield's Temple Israel, as well as its Sisterhood and Hadassah, her husband said.

The retired clinical social worker, former banker and native of St. Louis said his wife was self-effacing and had strong feelings about issues but always willing to hear all sides.

Susan had "a remarkable career" but considered the ALPLM her "crowning achievement," he said.

The Mogermans, who met at the University of Missouri, have two sons, Josh, 50 (wife Jo-Elle), and Robert, 47, both of St. Louis, and a grandson, Isaiah, 11.

Services are being handled by Bisch & Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen St., Springfield, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Susan Mogerman's family is asking that contributions be made to the Jewish Federation of Springfield-Mogerman Family Fund, or The Alzheimer's Association.

