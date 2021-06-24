Suspect in death of Maryland woman wanted in other attacks

CHICAGO — A man suspected in the stabbing death on a downtown Chicago street of a Maryland graduate student over the weekend is also wanted for attacking two other women, police revealed Thursday in a community alert.

The man, who is possibly homeless, is suspected of stabbing to death 31-year-old Anat Kimchi, 31. She was walking along a downtown street Saturday afternoon when she was attacked. Kimchi was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her family says Kimchi, who was in a University of Maryland doctoral criminology and criminal justice program, was in Chicago visiting friends.

According to police the same man on June 10, struck a 25-year-old woman in the head from behind as she walked along a downtown street. The woman was hospitalized.

On June 13, police say the man struck a 50-year-old woman with an object several times and took personal items the woman dropped. The woman treated for head lacerations.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police knew who stabbed Kimchi and were scouring various homeless encampments for the man.

