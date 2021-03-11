Takeaways from the analysis of Pritzker's fiscal 2022 state budget proposal

Takeaways from the analysis of Gov. JB Pritzker's fiscal 2022 state budget proposal

The governor's general fund budget would have to be cut by more than $1 billion if the legislature fails to divert $130 million in state income tax revenues away from municipalities, divert $72 million in one-time revenues from the road fund, and save $932 million annually and on a recurring basis by cutting or modifying numerous tax breaks.

And after adjusting for inflation:

— Total spending on state services would be $434 million less than the current year.

— Spending on state services would drop by 22%, or $7.97 billion less, compared with fiscal 2000.

— If K-12 education funding is held constant with the current year, much of the increase in funding since fiscal 2018, when the state enacted a new funding formula, would be lost. Almost 90% of the increased funding since then went to school districts that educate 70% of Illinois low-income students, as well as 75% of Black students and 71% of Latino students.

— Early childhood education funding would experience a cut of $11 million or 2% from current year levels.