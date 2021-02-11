‘Targeted vandalism’ at student’s apartment where Israeli flag was displayed prompts University of Illinois police probe; school condemns anti-Semitism

The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating the recent egging of an apartment where a student showcased an Israeli flag near the Urbana-Champaign campus, officials said Thursday.

Sean Garrick, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, said the “incident of targeted vandalism” took place at an off-campus student apartment in Champaign when someone threw raw eggs at a balcony where the flag was hanging, according to police and a campuswide email.

Police “will take appropriate action if those responsible are identified,” Garrick said in a message to students, faculty and staff.

“As a campus community, we cannot allow disrespectful and hostile acts such as this to happen without comment and condemnation,” the message said. “It is our responsibility to speak together to say loudly and clearly that this behavior is antithetical to the values of our university, and that anti-Semitism in any form will not be tolerated.”

The egging occurred about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to police spokesman Patrick Wade. A resident of the apartment noticed the damage and reported it, Wade said. No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon.