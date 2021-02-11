‘Targeted vandalism’ at student’s apartment where Israeli flag was displayed prompts University of Illinois police probe; school condemns anti-Semitism

The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating the recent egging of an apartment where a student showcased an Israeli flag near the Urbana-Champaign campus, officials said Thursday.
Sean Garrick, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, said the “incident of targeted vandalism” took place at an off-campus student apartment in Champaign when someone threw raw eggs at a balcony where the flag was hanging, according to police and a campuswide email.
Police “will take appropriate action if those responsible are identified,” Garrick said in a message to students, faculty and staff.
“As a campus community, we cannot allow disrespectful and hostile acts such as this to happen without comment and condemnation,” the message said. “It is our responsibility to speak together to say loudly and clearly that this behavior is antithetical to the values of our university, and that anti-Semitism in any form will not be tolerated.”
The egging occurred about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to police spokesman Patrick Wade. A resident of the apartment noticed the damage and reported it, Wade said. No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
The motive behind the vandalism has not been determined. Asked if the incident was being investigated as a hate crime, Wade said that responsible individuals must be identified before charging decisions can be made “based on the facts of the case.”
“Ultimately, the state’s attorney decides what formal charges to pursue if an arrest is made,” he said in an email.
U. of I. is under scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education over allegations that it allowed growing anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist sentiments to fester on campus. The department’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into the school this fall after Jewish students and organizations filed a complaint with the federal agency, alleging the university failed to stop religious discrimination in the academic environment.
The complaint, which detailed experiences of two Jewish students but was filed on behalf of all Jewish-identifying students, chronicled a rise in anti-Semitic incidents between 2015 and 2020 that included vandalism and graffiti of swastikas around campus. It also accuses the school of failing to stop anti-Zionist rhetoric directed at pro-Israel students, which it contends is anti-Semitic.
A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit brought the complaint, with involvement from the Chicago-based Jewish United Fund and Hillel International. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the U.S. education department website. A university spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a question about the investigation.
In Thursday’s campus email, Garrick referred to the recent vandalism as an example of “intolerance and hate” and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to rooting out anti-Semitism, as promised in a November declaration from university leaders.
The university continues to conduct listening sessions, which began in the fall, to support Jewish students, faculty and staff and is working to create an Advisory Council on Jewish and Campus Life, he said.
“All members of the university community have the right to express their viewpoints, identity and lived experiences, and we stand united against all forms of anti-Semitism,” Garrick wrote.