Task force formed to stop Missouri residents from committing crimes in Illinois county

Local, state and federal law-enforcement officials met Friday for the first time as part of a new task force created to keep Missouri residents from driving to Madison County and committing crimes.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine, a Republican elected in November, formed the Cross-River Crime Task Force.

"The chorus of citizen complaints in Madison County regarding crimes occurring in their communities (because of) individuals coming across the river from Missouri is being heard," he said at a news conference after the meeting at the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville.

About 30 officials attended the meeting. They formed two "working groups."

One will set up an organizational structure to get the task force operational by this summer. The other will collect data to determine the extent of the problem and look at action taken in other regions.

"This is not the first time that a high-crime jurisdiction has been divided by a river from a low-crime jurisdiction," Haine said.

He listed auto thefts, shootings, home invasions, vehicular burglaries in neighborhoods and "strong-arm" robberies in parking lots as crimes typically committed by Missouri residents in Madison County.