Taxpayers bailed out the Peoria Civic Center. Here's how it used the money

"We're looking at all different facets of how interaction in the building could potentially change for the positive," Bartolo said. "We want to create the confidence that it's going to be a safe place to go for concerts and games."

The only events on the Civic Center calendar these days are Bradley University men's basketball games. Fans cannot attend the games, which are played in Carver Arena.

Still, after each game the arena is sanitized with a light chemical spray, at a cost of between $1,000 and $1,500. Once the public returns to the arena and Civic Center Theater, that procedure is to continue, Edgar said.

The first event this year for which tickets are being sold is One Night of Queen, scheduled for April 8 in the theater. It's a tribute to the legendary, Freddie Mercury-fronted rock band from the 1970s and '80s.

Extending into March 2022, there are 19 ticketed events on the current Civic Center schedule. Events might have to be rescheduled, depending on the pandemic.

But it appears there might not be a shortage of shows to be had, once they're permitted.

"We're seeing more activity from promoters and agents," Edgar said. "Multiple shows will be ready to go on sale in the fall. The inventory will be there, if we're able to do it.