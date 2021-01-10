Teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with a student at Naperville hotel gets 4-year prison term

A former Joliet high school teacher who had sex with a female student at a Naperville hotel has been sentenced to four years in prison, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Thomas Connelly, 34, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to a felony charge of criminal sexual assault of a 13-to-17 victim and was sentenced to prison by DuPage County Judge Alex McGimpsey, officials said.

Connelly was a physics teacher at Joliet Central High School at the time of the incident for which he was convicted, which occurred in May 2017 at an undisclosed Naperville hotel, the release said.

Police learned of the situation after school staff overheard students discussing a student who was having a sexual relationship with a teacher, prosecutors said. An investigation was conducted by the Lemont Police Department, where Connelly previously lived, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 27, 2019.

Connelly was free on $50,000 bail until his guilty plea and sentencing, at which point he was taken into custody, the release said.

"By pleading guilty, Mr. Connelly admitted that he used his position of trust and authority to engage in sexual activity with a female student," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.