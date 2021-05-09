Teachers look back on the year of pandemic educating

When Roberto Clemente High School English teacher Mueze Bawany received an email from Chicago Public Schools with a certificate for Teacher Appreciation Week attached, his first reaction was, “Is this from one of my students trying to prank me?”

The digital accolade was legit — a small gesture of gratitude for a teacher who, like his peers across the nation, has endured the unprecedented and inordinately grueling experience of trying to educate students during a pandemic.

Bawany said he doesn’t need any extra praise. He’d prefer the shout-outs be extended to his students at the West Town high school and their families.

“Every day, I hear from students who want to make it to my class but they couldn’t, because their dad has COVID, or they can’t get out of their shift at the grocery store and they need to work to help support their families,” Bawany said. “Every day, I wake up and think, this is a miracle, that I work at a job where I’m caring for people’s most prized possessions, their children.”

Of course, there were times during this most difficult of school years that some teachers didn’t feel enthusiastic or appreciated.