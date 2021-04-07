Teachers union wants a delay in further CPS reopening, and vaccines for high school students, as Chicago sees rise in COVID-19 cases and variants

Also Tuesday, Illinois officials reported 2,931 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. Based on a seven-day rolling average, Chicago’s daily case count was 606 and the city’s positivity rate was 5.2%, up from 4.4% a week ago.

Sharkey also noted the more complicated scheduling challenges that come with reopening high schools.

“I think that one of the biggest issues that we’ve been bargaining about is the question of high school schedules,” Sharkey said. “It’s very difficult to put high school students in pods. The way to keep people safe is to ensure social distancing, and the best way to do that is to make sure there aren’t many students coming back to school on a given day.”

Sharkey said he anticipates most high schools will begin with a hybrid schedule, where students two days per week in school, similar to the model in use at most elementary schools.

At last month’s Chicago Board of Education meeting, Deputy Chief of High Schools Erick Pruitt presented three primary models for high schools to follow, depending on enrollment, the percentage of students opting in and the building’s capacity for social distancing. He said that each school’s model should keep its current schedule and allow students to stick with their teachers.