Temp agencies have long been accused of discriminating against Black job applicants. An experiment set out to prove it.

In one example, a 39-year-old Black woman who sought a job at an agency was given three options: one involved heavy lifting, the other a graveyard shift and the third was as a second-shift warehouse picker that paid $12.40 an hour. She was required to pass a drug test. The 42-year-old Latina woman who inquired about a job at the same agency 8 minutes later was given totally different options: second shift at a flower company at $13 an hour, with productivity bonuses, and no drug test.

The hiring practices create a workplace environment that makes it easier to exploit people, the report said. By sow mistrusting and resentment across racial lines, it makes it difficult to organize workers for better pay and conditions, it said.

Meanwhile, the preference for Latinos, often immigrants, suggests they may be perceived as less likely to complain about poor working conditions if they are not legally authorized to work in the U.S., the report said. About 70% of temp agencies are located in neighborhoods where more than a quarter of the population is Hispanic.

“While both Black and Latinx workers are just trying to make a living, companies exploit both groups’ vulnerabilities, encouraging racial divisions that increase company profit margins at the expense of workers,” the report said.