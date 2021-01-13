Temp and warehouse workers, often the invisible hands in the food supply chain, must not be left behind in vaccinations, advocates say

More than 80,000 people in Illinois work in food processing, and tens of thousands more work to transport and warehouse the food, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data cited in the report. About 680,000 people in the state are employed in blue collar temp jobs, 78% of them Black or Latino, though that’s not specific to food, according to 2019 state data analyzed in a report last month by temp worker rights groups.

Factory work, where people often work shoulder to shoulder, has been shown to be high risk for transmission of the coronavirus.

Statewide, since July 1, the greatest number of COVID-19 outbreaks outside of nursing homes were at factories and manufacturing facilities, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Nationally, at least 1,347 meatpacking and food processing plants have had confirmed COVID-19 cases, 67,009 workers have tested positive for the virus, and at least 312 workers have died.

Both meatpacking companies and the unions representing their workers have called for meatpacking workers to be prioritized for vaccines.