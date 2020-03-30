Testing continues after infant who tested positive for coronavirus dies

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is conducting additional testing on an infant who state and city public health officials say contracted COVID-19 and died last week.

The testing could conclude within days, said Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner.

Since the pandemic started, cases are reported to the Cook County medical examiner’s office when there is an indication the coronavirus had something to do with the death. The office reviews the cases and issues an official ruling.

Derevyanny said the infant’s death required further testing before her office would release a final determination.

“The ME conducts its own testing and does its own due diligence to determine the manner of death,” she said.

The announcement of the death of a 9-month-old from Chicago who was diagnosed with COVID-19 shocked and saddened officials, who called the case exceptional.

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, first announced the death of a minor due to the virus Saturday morning. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state’s public health director, also addressed the death later that day at press briefing and in a statement.