The COVID-19 pandemic devastated many small businesses. It also sparked a surge in new ones.

The situation “gave me a sense of personal freedom to do something different,” he said. “The world we were living in became very different, and also this thing I held really close to me for personal reasons was being taken up by a lot of people.”

Glynn’s landlord agreed to give him a deal on rent in the empty retail space below his Wicker Park apartment while working to land a long-term tenant. Glynn maxed out his credit cards to order plants from Florida and opened in September.

Chicago Plants was profitable within three months.

“I’d planned to chew away at savings for a little while … so when November and December came and all of a sudden I was seeing a positive bottom line, I was really thrilled and it gave me a little reassurance that what I was doing wasn’t crazy,” he said.

Glynn signed a five-year lease on the shop and is applying for a small business loan. He wants to make some of his seven employees full-time, start paying himself and invest in a basement greenhouse to keep more inventory on hand.

He credits some of the rapid growth to the way the pandemic spurred interest in house plants but isn’t worried the enthusiasm will fade.