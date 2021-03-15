The COVID-19 pandemic devastated many small businesses. It also sparked a surge in new ones.

The coronavirus pandemic has been brutal for many small business owners.
Retail shops, gyms and bars closed for months, while restaurants struggled to subsist on takeout.
But even as many business owners closed their doors for good, others saw opportunities to start something new.
More than 4.6 million new businesses have been created nationwide since last March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which tracks the number of new applications for business tax IDs. In Illinois, there were nearly 190,000 new business applications during the year that ended in February — up about 61% compared with the prior 12-month period.
While new businesses creation slumped during the early days of the pandemic, it surged over the following months, unlike during the 2008 recession, said John Haltiwanger, an economics professor at the University of Maryland. Growth was particularly swift for businesses without employees.
“Business startups are very much an engine of restructuring,” he said.
Some new business owners needed work to replace jobs lost during the pandemic. Others took a chance on a business idea they’d long considered but never acted on.
Here, five Chicagoans from across the city share what it was like to launch a company during the pandemic.
Compact Fitness, Little Village
Daniel Diaz knew he wanted to open his own gym but wasn’t sure when he would make it happen — until the pandemic hit.
“I just felt like this was the time and hoped that by the time we were ready to be open, gyms would be opening back up and people would be eager to get back,” he said.
Diaz and his wife, Elissa, of Little Village, weren’t able to get a small business loan, so they scaled down their original vision for a big, warehouse-style CrossFit gym. They invested about $15,000 of their savings to get started and Daniel Diaz, 34, went back to an earlier job as an emergency medical technician while they prepared to open.
They found a space with a landlord willing to give them a couple months of free rent and set up six individual workout stations inspired by the gym Diaz set up in his home office at the start of the pandemic.
Compact Fitness held its first classes Sept. 1. Since then, member numbers have grown from 30 to 75, and Diaz hired two part-time coaches.
Having to start small was a “blessing in disguise,” because it kept costs down while they got the business off the ground, Diaz said. The gym is profitable, and he hopes to find a space for the larger gym he initially envisioned by the end of the year.
“To say I was scared would be an understatement,” Diaz said. “Because we couldn’t get any funding, it was our money we were risking. We emptied the savings and crossed our fingers. At the end of the day, there’s only one way to find out. You have to trust yourself and trust your process.”
A Paw Place, Hyde Park
Rebecca Morgan, 33, had been running a Hyde Park-based dog walking and pet care business for about six years before the pandemic, but she’d always dreamed of opening a retail shop where clients could find food, treats and toys for their pets.
Even though many retail businesses were struggling during the pandemic, she saw plenty of families welcoming new pets.
“I felt like we were prepared to take that plunge,” she said. “The market was potentially bigger, and I didn’t want to miss out on that.”
She had been saving money for the shop for a few years and got a small business loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
A Paw Place opened at the end of September, and while the store isn’t yet profitable, warmer weather has boosted foot traffic, Morgan said.
As people start returning to work and school at least part-time, more have signed up for activities like dog walking, day play and training.
Morgan credits the pandemic with helping A Paw Place find a bricks-and-mortar store. Some landlords were wary of a business involving animals, but when a local shop closed, the building owner, who owns the hair salon next door, was happy to work with her.
“There’s no way we would have gotten this spot were it not for the pandemic,” she said.
Pepita Meals, East Garfield Park
At the end of 2019, Ivan Kumamoto quit his sales job to start a meal delivery service focusing on the healthy, sustainable dishes he’d struggled to find on his office lunch break. Just a couple months later, the pandemic forced Kumamoto to put plans for Pepita Meals on hold.
“Nobody knew how deadly the virus was, and I felt like there was too much risk,” said Kumamoto, 27, of West Town. “Who’s starting a restaurant business in the middle of the pandemic?”
By September, Kumamoto was back to work on Pepita Meals.
He hired a chef on Craigslist and started developing recipes for Mexican dishes like vegan pozole verde and chicken with almond mole sauce. Kumamoto, who lived in Mexico before coming to the U.S. at age 11, wanted to focus on the cuisine he knew best.
Pepita Meals opened to customers in December. The company usually gets orders for 21 to 25 meals a week, made on Mondays at food and beverage business incubator The Hatchery, and delivered Tuesdays, said Kumamoto, who works as line cook, delivery driver and marketer.
He’d initially hoped to deliver big batches of orders to offices, which minimizes delivery costs and brings free advertising as employees watch co-workers pick up their meals. With offices largely abandoned, he pivoted to home delivery.
“We’re seeing new customers, so we are getting slow traction, but it’s not at the point where it’s really growing,” he said.
Kumamoto estimates he has about six months before the business needs to start breaking even, but that will only require roughly doubling or tripling current sales.
“I want to get a more steady flow of orders so I can think about bigger goals more in line with the mission, like how to make the ingredients more sustainable, how to get people to eat more plant-based and how to gradually grow the business rather than worry about solvency or is this going to make it,” he said.
Chicago Plants, Wicker Park
When Ryan Glynn lost his job in finance at a health care startup in July, it took less than two weeks to realize the job market — even for someone with a master’s degree and CPA — looked “a little bleak.”
So Glynn, 27, decided to open a plant shop. He’d discovered a passion for plants a few years earlier, while caring for plants his family received after his brother’s death, and noticed a lot more people were discovering an interest in house plants while stuck at home.
The situation “gave me a sense of personal freedom to do something different,” he said. “The world we were living in became very different, and also this thing I held really close to me for personal reasons was being taken up by a lot of people.”
Glynn’s landlord agreed to give him a deal on rent in the empty retail space below his Wicker Park apartment while working to land a long-term tenant. Glynn maxed out his credit cards to order plants from Florida and opened in September.
Chicago Plants was profitable within three months.
“I’d planned to chew away at savings for a little while … so when November and December came and all of a sudden I was seeing a positive bottom line, I was really thrilled and it gave me a little reassurance that what I was doing wasn’t crazy,” he said.
Glynn signed a five-year lease on the shop and is applying for a small business loan. He wants to make some of his seven employees full-time, start paying himself and invest in a basement greenhouse to keep more inventory on hand.
He credits some of the rapid growth to the way the pandemic spurred interest in house plants but isn’t worried the enthusiasm will fade.
“We’ve had a lot of people come in and say they never had a house plant and are now looking to get into them,” he said. “Once you buy a house plant you don’t stop with one.”
Jazzy Ladies Jewels Boutique, Morgan Park
When the pandemic hit last year, Lynda Swan McClendon had thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry — and nowhere to sell it.
McClendon, 63, of Morgan Park, had been selling jewelry at church and school events that invited vendors, as well as a Chicago Ridge store that hosted about 15 vendors. All those events were canceled, and the store closed.
Then the owner of a Morgan Park real estate agency offered McClendon a portion of the office she was no longer using. McClendon, a retired administrator at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and executive pastor at Harmony Community Church in Lawndale, had no plans to open her own boutique. But when she saw the space, she thought it had potential.
“I just stepped out on faith and went for it,” she said. “It’s really been a faith walk.”
McClendon used a $10,000 U.S. Small Business Administration loan to stock up on casual, affordable apparel like jogging suits and leggings and accessories to sell along with the jewelry.
Jazzy Ladies Jewels Boutique opened in August, and on the day of the ribbon cutting, more than 100 people came through the store.
Sales were strong over the holidays but slowed in January and February, especially during a couple of particularly cold, snowy weeks. Business has picked up with better weather, said McClendon, who hired a manager to run the store in the mornings when she teaches social work courses at Illinois State University.
She applied for a loan she hopes to invest in an upgraded website with an online store. In the meantime, she’s made online sales by posting merchandise on social media and meeting with customers over video calls.
The store isn’t breaking even yet, but “we’re holding our own in the community,” she said. “We’re on the upswing … It gives me hope we’re going to do great when Chicago opens up.”