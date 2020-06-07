The criminal charges in Chicago that have emerged in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death have run the gamut

At the time of his arrest on the federal charges, Rupert was facing pending charges of possession of methamphetamine in Knox County, records show.

Rupert’s social media accounts also show an anti-police bent. After Galesburg police in February posted on Facebook that Rupert was wanted on drug charges, Rupert commented on the post using his own profile, calling police “petty” and “bums.”

“Get a life and stop issuing fake warrants,” Rupert said. “Straight b.s.”

An incident at the Brickyard Mall

On Sunday, Mia Wright went to the Brickyard Mall on the Northwest Side, only to realize it had been closed due to looting.

Her cousin pulled over the car they were in, and they were surrounded by police, they said. Officers broke at least three of the car’s windows with batons, according to Wright’s family and the video, and pulled some occupants out of the vehicle.

“I didn’t do anything,” Wright, 25, said at a news conference Thursday in the mall’s parking lot.