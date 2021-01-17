The end of cash bail? Backers and opponents ponder the consequences as bill awaits Pritzker’s signature.

But because more than half of domestic battery cases are dismissed before trial, he said, people could be in jail for months on charges that won’t hold up.

“(The bill) will cut both ways,” he said. “It’ll benefit some people and be a detriment to others.”

Advocates for domestic violence victims said some people accused of that crime are already being held in jail — but it’s because they can’t afford to get out, not because they present more of a threat than other defendants.

Under the bill, if a prosecutor wants to detain a defendant charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, a hearing would have to be held within 24 hours. Prosecutors would have to present evidence that the defendant is such a threat that jail is the only remedy, said Sarah Staudt, a senior policy analyst and staff attorney at the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts.

“Right now, what we do for (domestic violence) cases is we really don’t look at much of anything at the bond hearing,” Staudt said. “And we pick a number, and some people can post and some people can’t. Who can get out and who stays in has nothing to do with the facts of the case. It has to do with money.”