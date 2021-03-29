The endangered rusty patched bumblebee is at the center of a legal challenge over habitat that conservationists say it needs to survive

Conservation groups are making another push to protect habitat for the endangered rusty patched bumblebee, a creature that once buzzed throughout much of the United States and today is an insect you’re lucky to spot at all.

A federal lawsuit challenging a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to not designate critical habitat for the bee was filed last week by the Natural Resources Defense Council, Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas. It’s the latest in a series of legal challenges in the lead-up to and aftermath of the bee’s listing under the Endangered Species Act.

The bee, which at one point existed in nearly 30 states including Illinois, is the first and only bumblebee listed under the act. A little more than two decades ago, its numbers began a sharp drop — crashing by at least 87%. The listing means the species was found to be at risk of extinction; recovery efforts are underway.

Like monarch butterflies, the bee is thought of as a species that can encourage conservation and open the door to creating pollinator habitat. Pollinators are responsible for a significant amount of food supply and the overall health of ecosystems. The rusty patched bumblebee might not be as flashy as the monarch, but it’s thick and fuzzy and adorable, as far as bugs go.