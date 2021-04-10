The flip side of FOIA: Mountains of paper, small government staffs and — for some — an attitude problem

However, the people on the other end of the process, the ones who have to produce the records, say responding to FOIA requests can be challenging, especially for small staffs. For one thing, the documents are often physically stored somewhere in a vast sea of boxes.

“This is the stuff of government that’s not really seen,” said Scott Smith, the chief communication officer for the assessor’s office, as he navigated through rows of records in the warehouse.

The department — which was the only public agency willing to talk to the Chicago Tribune about its FOIA department out of nearly two dozen contacted — receives more than 5,200 FOIA requests annually. That’s more than 14 requests for every day of the year, each of which is supposed to be answered within five business days.

“When we talk about the modernization of the office, when we talk about making our operations more efficient, this is some of the stuff that has to be wrestled with,” Smith said.

However, making FOIA less of a slog in Illinois is not solely about solving logistical obstacles. Lawyers and open-government advocates say there are wider cultural challenges about how FOIA requests are perceived within agencies across the state — a problem far harder to address.