‘The kids, the kids ... I am numb’: 4 girls, woman dead in suburban Chicago house fire

Marrero said the house is divided into several apartments; he lives on the first floor, and the victims, a family with four small children, live in the upstairs apartment.

Police arrived at the scene quickly, he recalled, but authorities initially struggled to get to the upstairs apartment because the door leading to it was locked. Fire personnel arrived shortly after, Marrero said.

“At that point there’s not only smoke, there’s also fire,” he said. “You can see fire.”

The scene the firefighters encountered was a “very hectic, rapidly evolving situation,” Anderson said.

There was “heavy smoke coming from the second floor,” and firefighters learned there were people still inside the two-story, duplex-type apartment building. Although the frame building, which is more than 100 years old, appears to be a single-family home from the outside, Cook County records show it has four apartments.

Crews “immediately went into search-and-rescue” and fire suppression mode, Anderson said.

“Unfortunately … during our attempts … we located and recovered five victims,” he said.

Marrero believes her husband, the father of the children, had been at work during the blaze.