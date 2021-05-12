'The pandemic is not over:' Local nurses reflect on more than a year of treating COVID-19 patients

"It makes you face your own mortality and how much you appreciate your team members," he said. "I try to stay positive most of the time. It's not sustainable otherwise."

Working in the ICU, nurses regularly have to deal with death, but during the pandemic Chae said that it has been difficult to see "the magnitude and the frequency of people dying."

"It doesn't differentiate between young and old and whether you're really, really healthy or you've been sick for many years," he noted.

Another worry for Chae and his fellow team members is whether they are doing enough to keep themselves safe. That is a particular concern for Chae, who is married and has children.

"The anxiety of possibly bringing something home or maybe not doing enough is constantly on my mind," Chae acknowledged.

He couldn't be with them when the pandemic began, he said, but because his wife is vaccinated and he follows safety precautions carefully, he is able to spend time with them now.