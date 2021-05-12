'The pandemic is not over:' Local nurses reflect on more than a year of treating COVID-19 patients

Pandemic restrictions may be easing across the state, but for registered nurse Audrey Buban, COVID-19 is still very much a reality.
"The pandemic is not over," cautions Buban, a nurse in Advocate Lutheran General's cardiac telemetry unit. "Patients we are seeing now are sicker than what we'd seen in the beginning. They are staying in the hospital longer."
At any time, there may be anywhere from 12 to 18 COVID-19 patients on Buban's floor, she said. The number has been "pretty steady" since the start of the pandemic, and ages of the patients range anywhere between 40 and 100, she noted.
Infectious disease doctors have reported that COVID-19 variants are likely to blame for patients requiring increased medical care at this time, Buban said.
"We are seeing more medical emergencies in regards to rapid response for a higher level of care," she said.
Nurses like Buban and Peter Chae, who works in the hospital's medical cardiac intensive care unit, are being recognized by Advocate Aurora Health as part of National Nurses Week, May 6-12.
"Their dedication to our patients, families and communities is a testament to their passion and goal of helping people live well," the health care system said on its website.
Audrey Buban, cardiac telemetry nurse
Buban, of Des Plaines, completed nursing school in 2017 and has been a nurse in Advocate Lutheran General's cardiac telemetry unit since that time. The unit cares for patients with heart disease and was the first to receive a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 when the pandemic began in March 2020, said Neda Veselinovic, spokeswoman for Advocate Aurora Health.
"I was working that day and while I didn't personally take care of that patient, my coworker did," Buban recalled. "I remember how anxious he was. We were uncertain what we were going to do, how this patient was going to be, how we would move forward from here."
While Buban said she and her coworkers felt prepared in terms of following safety procedures, in the early days there was still anxiety about the many unknowns of the virus and possibly bringing the virus home and infecting family members.
"I was scared," Buban acknowledged. "I was scared not really for myself, to be honest, but for my family. My parents are a little bit older and I was scared for my loved ones. I didn't know how this would affect everyone."
At home, Buban took steps to distance herself from her partner and his young son, while other nurses she knew rented hotel rooms or isolated in their basements, she said.
"I didn't see my parents for a year," Buban said, noting how difficult this was. "I wasn't comfortable seeing my parents until they got vaccinated and I got vaccinated."
As the pandemic wore on, exposures to COVID-19 were reported within Buban's unit and some coworkers contracted the virus, she said.
"We were all very scared of losing someone; my unit is pretty close," she said. "But instead of us buckling under our fear, we banded together."
That meant sending care packages to sick coworkers or their family members who were ill, and dropping off food and other necessities during their recovery.
At the hospital, nurses like Buban found themselves treating patients who were not only very sick, but unable to see loved ones, as all outside visitors were banned. Buban said she would set up Zoom video calls between patients and family, maintain regular phone contact with family members, and find time to sit with patients and talk about what life was like for them before the pandemic.
"You end up taking on the role of a family member and being there for that patient," Buban said. "You are the only direct contact they have with the world."
Treating COVID-19 patients also meant watching as many succumbed to the virus.
"I feel like I've seen so many code blues or medical emergencies on my unit where the patients just don't survive," Buban said. "Seeing that multiple times in a week, it really affects you emotionally. I can say I might have some PTSD from it. You just feel so helpless and you don't know how to talk about it."
While doctors and nurses have gained knowledge and experience in treating COVID-19 patients over the last year, Buban acknowledges that the emotional toll of working as a nurse during a pandemic remains.
"I think emotionally and mentally a year into it, it's been pretty hard on myself and I can see it on the faces of my coworkers, too," she said.
Peter Chae, medical cardiac ICU nurse
The last year has also been challenging for Peter Chae, who works in the medical cardiac intensive care unit at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
"The Medical Cardiac ICU where I work became the primary intensive care unit that managed the care of COVID patients," said Chae, of Morton Grove. "If there was a critically ill COVID patient in another ICU, they were transferred over to us."
Caring for COVID-19 patients has been very difficult, he said, but also enlightening.
"As we've progressed through this pandemic, we've learned a lot about COVID but it's still very inconsistent and things change very quickly and very drastically," Chae said. "Emotionally, it's been a challenge, not just for us as the caregivers, but for these families that can't be with them physically."
The enlightening aspect is that "it keeps you grounded," Chae acknowledged.
"It makes you face your own mortality and how much you appreciate your team members," he said. "I try to stay positive most of the time. It's not sustainable otherwise."
Working in the ICU, nurses regularly have to deal with death, but during the pandemic Chae said that it has been difficult to see "the magnitude and the frequency of people dying."
"It doesn't differentiate between young and old and whether you're really, really healthy or you've been sick for many years," he noted.
Another worry for Chae and his fellow team members is whether they are doing enough to keep themselves safe. That is a particular concern for Chae, who is married and has children.
"The anxiety of possibly bringing something home or maybe not doing enough is constantly on my mind," Chae acknowledged.
He couldn't be with them when the pandemic began, he said, but because his wife is vaccinated and he follows safety precautions carefully, he is able to spend time with them now.
Family time is limited, however, because Chae works 12-hour shifts and by the time he prepares to safely start working and cleans up afterwards, he is generally at the hospital from 13 to 14 hours each workday, he said. In addition, team members have to work extra hours when others have been exposed to COVID-19 and must isolate.
Chae, who became a nurse in 2012 after starting at Advocate Lutheran General in 2002 as a nursing assistant, has found reasons to keep going despite all the worries of his job during the pandemic.
"The main thing is the reason I became a nurse in the first place," he said. "You want to make a difference in people's lives. You want to help them. And I can't say enough about the team that I work with—the doctors, the nurses, the therapists. It has really become a work family."