The pandemic’s cruel toll: More than 16,000 Illinoisans died from COVID-19 in 2020, disproportionately the elderly, poor and people of color

The end of a love story

When 75-year-old Ernesto Duran became ill in mid-November, he and his wife, Elena, assumed it was the same flu bug he caught every year.

The Little Village man went to the hospital as a precaution due to labored breathing. Elena Duran said as her husband’s condition grew more grave, he began to prepare her for the worst, reminding her of what bill was due when and telling her his wishes to be cremated.

“I don’t think I’m going to get out of here,” she recalled him telling her in one phone call.

The couple shared an enduring love story that was the subject of a 2012 feature in the Tribune. She was 13 and he was 16 the first time they saw each other in the summer of 1962 in the small Mexican town of Tabasco, Zacatecas, about 70 miles west of her hometown.

The two did not speak but, she said, his “long eyelashes and these beautiful eyes” stuck with her. A couple of years later, she moved to the U.S. One decade after that first encounter, and after the two had reconnected, exchanging letters, they met for a second time when she returned to Mexico to attend the state fair.