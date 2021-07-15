The real story behind Alton's bull shark legend

Stories about sharks being caught or sighted on the Mississippi take on a mythical quality, but maybe there is a much more practical explanation. At least in my family.

According to those who follow this sort of thing, in the late 1930s a man named "Mudge" Collins reportedly caught a bull shark in the Mississippi River.

My dad always told the story a little bit differently. You see, Collins and my grandfather, Clarence Cousins, were buddies, specifically fishing and drinking buddies.

They did a lot of fishing, and also did a lot of — well, you get the picture.

So their exploits were the basis for a number of family legends.

That includes the time the two of them dressed up as women for the Alton Halloween Parade. Grandpa was carrying a chamber pot and Mudge a sign that said "curb service."

Walking along the parade route, they apparently offended an old matron (that's old talk for a stuffy old woman that liked to criticize others, especially two drunken reprobates).

At some point grandpa sat the chamber pot down in front of her and said "Lady, you need this more than I do."

Needless to say, he ended up in jail. Not sure about Mudge, but he was probably right there with him, as usual.

The upshot of all this was in the morning one of the cops came in and threw a newspaper at grandpa, congratulating him for making the front page — apparently the two of them had won a costume contest at a local bar before their fateful run-in with propriety.

But back to the shark.

According to family legend, Collins didn't catch the shark, but bought it at the St. Louis fish market, and had a great idea.

He took it into one of the bars they tended to frequent, talking about how he had just caught it in the river.

Everyone was amazed and congratulated him, and bought him drinks.

That was the great idea, and it worked beautifully.

So beautifully that the next night he went to another bar, and continued this for a few days.

Unfortunately, decomposition and forgetfulness were against him. He apparently forgot which bar he went to first, and came around again telling his story. It didn't help that the shark was a few days old and was starting to smell.

He was, as the phrase goes, tossed out on his butt.

Believe what you will. I know there is history, and the "real" story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0