The rush is now on to vaccinate Illinois college students before they leave campus for summer break. But will the shots be required for them to come back?

Until then, students will have to scour local pharmacies and county-run sites for open appointments, which can fill up fast.

Chancellor Robert Jones told faculty members last month that decisions about vaccine requirements will be made by the Illinois Department of Public Health. He addressed the issue during a meeting of the academic senate, days after Rutgers University became the first institution to announce it will require all students enrolled in fall 2021 classes to get the vaccine.

Since then, Cornell and Nova Southeastern universities have also shared plans that mandate shots. Students can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

In Illinois, state law already requires all domestic and international college students to receive proper immunizations for diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis and meningitis. The law was last amended in 2016. Students typically submit proof of vaccination to their schools’ health centers upon enrollment.

An IDPH spokeswoman wouldn’t say if the agency plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the law, known as the College Immunization Code. She said there are also “no plans at this time” to provide vaccine allocations directly to colleges for campus clinics, which some other states are doing.