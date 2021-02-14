The same day his father was buried in Mexico after dying from COVID-19, an Illinois man got his first dose of vaccine

EVANSTON — Since Jesús Gómez got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in January, he’s thought of his father every day.

The man who taught him to be strong and hardworking died of the coronavirus and was buried in Mexico the same day Gómez received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a pharmacy in the Chicago suburb where he lives, Gómez said recently.

“I would have given my spot up for him without a second thought,” Gómez stuttered, trying to hold back tears.

The thought that his father died from complications of COVID-19 when vaccines are finally available sometimes feels unbearable, he said.

His father, J. Jesús Gómez Flores, who had just turned 89, had been living in their native Guadalajara, although over the years he had lived for a few stretches in the U.S. When the pandemic began, Gómez and his siblings decided it wasn’t safe for their father to travel to the United States.

So Gómez, 70, never saw his father again and although he wanted to attend the funeral in Mexico and see his father one last time, he was afraid that the virus would get him as well because he has high blood pressure.