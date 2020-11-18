These Bloomington-Normal museums are getting share of $22.8 million program

SPRINGFIELD — Two Bloomington-Normal museums are among 43 Illinois institutions to receive a portion of $22.8 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits.

Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington will receive $750,000 toward Phase I of a South America project. The Town of Normal’s Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation has been granted $568,700 for a "Luckey Climber" exhibit.

The grants are part of the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded through Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois multi-year state capital program.

"Our public museums help tell the story of Illinois, from the founding and cultural heritage of local communities, to our place in the world today," Gov. Pritzker said. "This grant program is making investments in local museums that will allow them to attract more visitors, to foster important research, and to tell important stories for generations to come.”

The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally-owned land. The maximum grant award was $750,000 and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.