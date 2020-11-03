These voters can voice their opinion on breaking away from Chicago to form 51st state

Bond County voters are being asked for their opinion in a non-binding referendum about whether downstate Illinoisans should work to create a new state separate from Chicago.

County Clerk Meg A. Sybert said the advisory referendum was placed on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot after a petition drive was organized by residents. They collected about 600 signatures, according to the petition sheets submitted to the county.

If the referendum is approved, Bond County Board members would be asked to talk to county board members in other counties about "the possibility of separating from the city of Chicago to form a new state."

Here's the text of the "Bond County Proposition to Discuss Illinois Separation" referendum:

"Shall the board of Bond County correspond with the boards of the other counties of this state outside of Cook County, and with the municipalities of Cook County outside of the city of Chicago, about the possibility of separating from the city of Chicago to form a new state, and to seek admission to the union as such, subject to the approval of the people?"