Third man alleges inappropriate behavior by Chicago priest

“Look, even though I was 18 at the time, the way he went about doing it, waiting until I was sleeping, that’s predatory,” the man said. “That’s wrong.”

Feeling angry and betrayed, he left St. Sabina and his Catholic faith behind, he said. The man said he is now a devout Baptist.

In late 1980, he moved out of Illinois, then returned to Chicago for a few years in the mid-1980s and became addicted to cocaine, he said. Public court records show he was arrested out of state on a few minor charges and received probation in a 1989 robbery. He has maintained his sobriety since his 33rd birthday in 1994, he said.

“I don’t have any blame for anyone for the life that I lived,” he said. “It was my choice. I was a church kid, but I had an interest — a curiosity — for those streets.”

The man said he reached out to Pfleger a few times over the years. Around 2007, he said, he called the priest after traveling to Chicago to escape a hurricane in his state and asked for a few hundred dollars to take his then-girlfriend’s daughters to see tourist attractions. He said Pfleger gave him the money.