This flower stinks. And people will line up to see it in Rockford this week.

ROCKFORD — A corpse flower that smells like rotting meat and only blooms once every three to 10 years is ready to make its big appearance in Rockford.

The Rockford Park District's Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens has the titan arum plant, nicknamed Grimace, on display. The bloom on the stinky flower only lasts 24-48 hours. Visitors can watch the flower prepare to bloom from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the conservatory at 1354 N. Second St. Extended hours will be set at the conservatory once Grimace blooms.

The flower last bloomed here in 2018.

"Typically, titan arum blooms again every 3 to 10 years so we are very fortunate that our community will get to experience this again so soon," Dan Erwin, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens manager, said in a news release.

"Grimace is still growing taller, but the rapid growth of the inflorescence typically slows or stops before blooming," Erwin said. "We are seeing more of a deep burgundy color starting to show, along with other signs that Grimace is getting closer to blooming for a second time."

Once in bloom the flower smells like rotting meat or burnt sugar when it opens. The flower's smell helps attract flesh flies and carrion beetles, which pollinate the flower while they look for rotting meat.

It was nicknamed Grimace following a naming contest in August 2018. The 18-year-old plant was sent as a gift by Huntington Botanical Gardens in California in 2011. The last time Grimace bloomed thousands of people visited the conservatory to take pictures and experience the smell.

Savage Gardens, a traveling exhibit about the real and imaginary world of carnivorous plants, can also be found at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens.

View a live feed of Grimace and keep updated on the plant's bloom progress by visiting the Conservatory's Facebook page.

Regular admission rates for Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens apply to see Grimace. See nicholasconservatory.com for admission fees, special extended viewing hours, and any additional information about Grimace or Savage Gardens.

