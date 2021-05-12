This Illinois business grew from a high school concession stand to sales in 26 states

Less expensive didn't have to mean lower quality, in Buob's view. With marinades and tenderizing, less expensive also didn't have to mean less tasty.

"People started eating the pork chops like they were going out of style," Buob said.

Eventually, satisfied customers suggested Buob and his wife, Sarah, enter barbecue contests. Their first one, about four years ago in Lincoln, resulted in a 40th-place finish among 50-some teams. Most of them had more sophisticated and pricey equipment.

"We looked like the Beverly Hillbillies," Paul Buob said. "But we didn't finish last. I was hooked. We weren't better than (40th), but I was committed to being better than that."

Armed with a 28-foot trailer, Buob's crew has amassed top-10 finishes in barbecue contests from Kansas to North Carolina. It competes in as many as 30 events annually.

Proper barbecue involves more than cooking, however. Meat preparation also is important, according to Buob.

He had been experimenting with a brisket rub but hadn't been able to get the proper mix of sweet and heat. A visit to a Wisconsin spice shop led Buob to white pepper, which turned out to be the missing ingredient.