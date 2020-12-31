This Illinois county will be allowing indoor dining

Further, O'Neill said, "It’s difficult when we have counties all around us and through the state that aren’t enforcing as we have been.”

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office made it clear it is not happy about the decision that defies its order to bar indoor dining and bar service in the region since Nov. 1.

In a statement issued Wednesday after the announcement by Sangamon County’s health agency, Pritzker’s office said the region that includes the county “would not meet the metrics to move back to tier two today. And even if the region did, indoor dining is not allowed under tier two mitigation. It’s time for local officials to step up and remember that being a leader doesn’t mean making the easy choice, it means doing everything you can to protect the people who trust you to serve them.”

Further, his office said the move, though it won't take effect until January, was announced in “the deadliest month on record since the start of the pandemic.”

On Thursday, the state health department reported an additional 8,009 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and that the state's death toll had climbed by an additional 133. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 963,389 cases and 16,490 deaths.