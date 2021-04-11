'This incident is unacceptable, disturbing and disgusting': Moline Police, Mayor-elect, react to racist video of Moline High School football team

"I speak from the heart when I say we have a responsibility to teach them a better way. It's awful to know a child was treated that way. It's awful to know that that child will be marked forever by the incident and the disrespect they received. And it's awful to know other children would see this as a joke," she said.

Moline-Coal Valley School District officials confirmed Friday they had launched an investigation into the video, which was shared widely on social media.

Candace Sountris, spokeswoman for the district, said the district administrative office was not aware of the video until Friday evening.

"The vile behavior depicted in the video does not represent our core values and has no place in our learning community," Sountris said in a statement. "Clearly, we have work to do. Decisive action will be taken upon the conclusion of both the law enforcement and the school district's internal investigation."