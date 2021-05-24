This prospect grew up pretending to be a Cardinals player. Now he's on a path to St. Louis

PEORIA — Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Matt Holiday stepped up to the plate outside a garage in Colombia in 2011, their presence only in the imagination of an 11-year-old boy.

"Growing up I was a big Yankees fan," Jhon Torres said. "But then in 2011, when the Cardinals were in the World Series, I saw them and started going out in my garage and tossing up rocks and hitting them with a bat, pretending I was Pujols, Molina, Matt Holiday.

"That's how I became a Cardinals fan."

And now Torres, a 21-year-old right fielder for the Peoria Chiefs, is trying to imagine himself a future Cardinals player.

It's no stretch, as the strong-armed, high-contact right fielder with power in his resume grows into his 6-foot-4, 199-pound frame and climbs the ladder in the Cardinals organization, where he is ranked No. 7 on team's top-30 prospects list.

He came to the Cardinals in a 2018 trade with the Cleveland Indians, in exchange for former Chiefs shortstop (now center fielder) Oscar Mercado. That moment triggered a flashback.

"When I was traded by the Indians to St. Louis, those memories all came back, I thought about it," said Torres. "It was the first thing that came to my mind. Hitting those rocks, pretending to be those Cardinals guys."