Thousands attend funeral to honor Chicago police Officer Ella French: ‘A woman with empathy for the sufferings of others’

CHICAGO — Slain Chicago police Officer Ella French helped save a baby who was shot in Englewood this summer, rushing the infant and the mother to the hospital on her own.

She chased stray dogs down the street while on duty so she could take them to the animal shelter. She brought banana bread and cinnamon rolls to work for her colleagues. She listened to people — even those who were angry and disrespectful — so she could better understand them.

Amid stories about her compassion and desire to help others, French was eulogized Thursday at a funeral replete with the traditions and tributes bestowed upon a police officer killed in the line of duty.

“We are only beginning to know her as you have known her over a lifetime,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Chicago Archdiocese told French’s family. “A woman with empathy for the sufferings of others, humble enough to know she could always improve and generous enough to the point of dedicating her life to making a difference in the world.”

French, 29, was shot in the head while conducting a traffic stop on three people in a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. Her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

One of the suspects was also shot after at least one of the officers returned fire, according to police.

“A tough day for our city,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said after the funeral. “We’ve had a lot of tough days recently. But I feel very confident that we will move forward because we must. We must because it’s what we know the families that are suffering want us to do. We need to stand tall and make sure that we remember all of our victims and survivors of this terrible scourge of gun violence.”

French, who joined CPD in 2018, is the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty during Lightfoot’s tenure. She was a member of the department’s community safety team, which has been tasked with patrolling areas around the city prone to spikes in violence and other crime.

Praise for her police work has poured in since her death, while the slaying ramped up tension between Lightfoot and rank-and-file police officers. In a widely reported incident, a group of officers turned their backs on Lightfoot when she visited the hospital on the night of the shooting.

Lightfoot returned from vacation to attend the service, but she did not address mourners. It marked the first time in more than a decade that a sitting mayor has not spoken at the funeral of a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty. In 2008, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley was on vacation and did not attend Officer Nathaniel Taylor’s funeral, drawing some ire from police at the time.

Superintendent David Brown also attended the funeral but did not speak, in another break from past practice.

Instead, French’s family selected people who knew her well — including her godfather and a police partner — to share their memories of her. They painted a colorful portrait of an empathetic woman, enthusiastic dog owner and dedicated officer.

For all the attention surrounding her daughter’s death, her mother, Elizabeth French, implored mourners to remember how her only daughter lived. She recited from the poem “The Dash” by Linda Ellis, which pays tribute to the totality of a person’s life span.

A life’s meaning, as the poem’s title suggests, is often represented by the dash between the birth and death dates on tombstones.

“For that dash represents all the time they spent alive on earth and now only those who loved them know what that little line is worth,” French read. “For it matters not, how much we own, the cars … the house … the cash. What matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash.”

Displaying remarkable composure, Elizabeth French — who said she was standing before the church with half her heart missing — also read a letter she wrote when her daughter was in elementary school. The letter described how she adopted Ella, meeting her for the first time when she was an 8-month-old with a serious demeanor.

“We sat and played and talked … then, you smiled,” Elizabeth French said. “It was a smile that lit up your face, my home and captured my heart. I knew then that God willing, you would be my daughter forever.”

Elizabeth French was escorted to the alter by Yanez’s father, retired police Officer Carlos Yanez Sr., and CPD Officer Joshua Blas, who was at the scene of the fatal traffic stop. Blas did not mention the shooting, choosing to celebrate his partner’s life with stories about her love for animals and the little acts of kindness she often showed.

He described how she would chase stray dogs up and down city blocks so she could catch and bring them to the shelter. The memory drew laughter from the mourners and an amused eyeroll from her mother, who was standing next to Blas during his eulogy.

She even adopted one of the dogs she found while patrolling the West Side. She named the dog Bella, Blas said, and loved the animal like it was her own child.

Helping to underscore his story, a large, framed photograph of French in uniform had been placed on the altar steps before the funeral. In the portrait, French has a wide grin and is holding a small dog.

“She was loud, fun and outgoing,” Blas said. “She always loved getting to know people and talking to them. She was bubbly and always smiling. She genuinely loved people.”

Thousands attended the service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the city’s Southwest Side, including former Mayor Richard M. Daley, Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch and former police Superintendent Garry McCarthy. The church lawn was filled with uniformed officers, many sitting outside for hours on a steamy August day to honor French. Five people — including two CPD officers — suffered heat exhaustion and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Though the eulogies largely focused on French as a person, her professional calling was also honored. From the mournful wail of bag pipes as her flag-draped coffin was carried up the chapel stairs to the gun salute after Mass ended, French’s sacrifice — and the toll it has taken on her fellow officers — was repeatedly acknowledged.

“We can only imagine how the tragic death of another officer in the line of duty impacts you as you take up the daunting challenge of providing peace and security on our streets,” Cupich said. “Her senseless killing once again sharpens the gnawing anxiety you and your family members feel each day as you leave your home, wondering if you will return safely at the end of your shift.”

Elizabeth French also paid tribute to the officers in the church, offering them the same words — “Be careful and be safe” — she told her daughter when she began a shift.

“Ella was so proud to be a member of your family,” her mother said. “Every day you leave home to serve and protect family, friends and people you will never meet in your communities, towns and cities. Ella and I thank you for your service.”

Prosecutors have charged two brothers in connection with the shooting. Emonte Morgan, 21, is accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons charges. Eric Morgan, 22, faces weapons charges as well as a count of obstruction of justice.

Authorities allege that Emonte Morgan shot the officers, then handed the gun to his brother, who ran to a nearby yard where he was held by residents until police arrived.

Both brothers were on probation for separate cases at the time of the shooting. Emonte Morgan pleaded guilty to robbery in Cook County court last year, and Eric Morgan pleaded guilty to theft in Dane County, Wisconsin, records show.

Yanez faces the possibility of a lifelong disability after being shot in the eye, brain and shoulder, according to his family. In a video provided to the Tribune on Wednesday by his sister, Yanez thanked people for their support, prayers and donations. He spoke softly in the video while lying in a hospital bed.

“I love you all,” he told supporters.

Carlos Yanez Sr., spoke briefly during the funeral on behalf of his son. He said they initially did not tell the younger Yanez about French’s death because doctors worried he was too medically fragile to receive the news.

“When he found out, I never saw so much sorrow and pain,” he said.

Speaking after the funeral, Brown asked the city to keep the police department in its prayers. Officers are heartbroken and many of them feel alone at this time, he said.

“We’ll continue to be courageous, brave, committed and dedicated, for Ella, to protecting the people of Chicago,” said Brown. “I would just ask the people of Chicago to continue to pray for our healing during this time of deep, deep grief by every one of our officers.”

