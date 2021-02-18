Thousands of Chicago vaccination appointments postponed after ‘really disruptive’ week of snow in the Midwest

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Chicago must be rescheduled as the city on Thursday evening still awaited delayed shipments stemming from a winter storm that pummeled the Midwest this week, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.
The city’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said on Tuesday that the snowfall interrupted the arrival of truckloads of vaccine doses, which typically come in the beginning of the week from facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee, but they shouldn’t take longer than a few days to arrive. By Thursday evening, CDPH spokesman Andrew Buchanan wrote in a statement, no Moderna doses have arrived in Chicago this week, while Pfizer vaccines were canceled Monday and sent on Tuesday and Wednesday in “limited numbers.”
As a result, thousands of vaccine appointments will be postponed, Buchanan wrote.
“It’s been a really disruptive week for everybody,” Arwady said on Thursday in an online question-and-answer session. “We can’t control the weather. That’s just the way it is. We will, though, absolutely catch up on this.”
This week, the city had expected 17,550 first doses of Pfizer vaccine and 26,500 first doses of Moderna on top of 4,250 first doses shipped directly to pharmacies through a federal program. CDPH did not provide numbers on how many total doses the city was waiting on as of Thursday night.
Some of the delayed shipments also contain second doses that people are recommended to receive within a certain window, but Arwady said the vaccine will still be effective if people have to wait. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work even if people get the second injection up to six weeks after the first one. The CDC guidance, however, is a 21-day interval for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna.
It was not immediately clear when this week’s doses would arrive. Arwady said Thursday that the time frame could range from Friday to Monday, depending on weather conditions. But she repeated her messaging from Tuesday that this was only a momentary hiccup, and no vaccine would be wasted.
“There are parts of this country that are not as set up as we are here to handle large amounts of snow, ice, power loss, etc.,” Arwady said. “I don’t have any concerns about it impacting long-term efficiency.”