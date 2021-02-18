Thousands of Chicago vaccination appointments postponed after ‘really disruptive’ week of snow in the Midwest

A CBC News investigation into the growing and largely unregulated private sector of COVID-19 tests and found a hodge-podge industry of inconsistent prices, and sometimes, test results.

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Chicago must be rescheduled as the city on Thursday evening still awaited delayed shipments stemming from a winter storm that pummeled the Midwest this week, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The city’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said on Tuesday that the snowfall interrupted the arrival of truckloads of vaccine doses, which typically come in the beginning of the week from facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee, but they shouldn’t take longer than a few days to arrive. By Thursday evening, CDPH spokesman Andrew Buchanan wrote in a statement, no Moderna doses have arrived in Chicago this week, while Pfizer vaccines were canceled Monday and sent on Tuesday and Wednesday in “limited numbers.”

As a result, thousands of vaccine appointments will be postponed, Buchanan wrote.

“It’s been a really disruptive week for everybody,” Arwady said on Thursday in an online question-and-answer session. “We can’t control the weather. That’s just the way it is. We will, though, absolutely catch up on this.”

