Threat of Chicago teacher strike highlights long-running conflict between City Hall and union

CHICAGO — During the 2019 run-up to what would become the Chicago Teachers Union’s longest strike in decades, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took stock of the differences between the labor issues she was facing and those that haunted her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel.

There were many distinctions, Lightfoot said, between the situation when teachers walked out in 2012 and what she was confronting seven years later. But to her, one key point stood out.

“I’m not Rahm,” Lightfoot said with conviction.

Nevertheless, like Emanuel, Lightfoot has endured a teachers strike early in her administration. And, like Emanuel, she’s on the brink of a second — this one brought on by a dispute with the CTU over how to reopen public school classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Chicago, a blue city and famous union town, brawling with the teachers union can be a politically fraught prospect for mayors — and it’s one they mostly have tried to avoid, as much as failing to plow during a snowstorm or putting ketchup on a hot dog in public.