Three regions cleared for sports amid lessened COVID-19 restrictions

SPRINGFIELD – All high school sports – including the higher-risk football, basketball and wresting – may now be played in three regions of Illinois as the state continues to loosen restrictions amid the pandemic.

All regions of the state had moved out of Tier 3 mitigations as of Friday as the COVID-19 health metrics continue to show improvement statewide. The three of the state’s 11 regions that have rolled back to Phase 4 mitigations are free to allow high school sports. Meanwhile, the entire state will move into Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan starting Monday.

The statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate decreased for a 14th consecutive day Friday, reaching 5%.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the unexpected announcement about high school sports during a news conference in Chicago.

All youth sports at the conference and intra-region levels will be allowed regions that are in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, Ezike said.

Currently, Region 3 in west-central Illinois, Region 5 in southern Illinois and Region 6 in east-central Illinois are in Phase 4 and eligible to resume youth sports.