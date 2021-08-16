Time and distance kept Vietnam veterans separated for 52 years — until now

ASHLAND — The last time they saw each other face-to-face, one was being loaded into a chopper to be rushed away for medical treatment more than five decades ago.

It wasn't until a year ago that Dale Edge of Ashland and Fred Kjorlien reconnected with a phone call that put them on the path to meeting face-to-face again Thursday.

Both Vietnam veterans from the 1st Infantry division of the U.S. Army, the two served together but only knew each other in passing.

"I didn't know him really," Edge said. "But I remember him."

The pair had a bond because Edge helped Kjorlien after he was wounded.

The reunion came with a few tears and laughs as the pair greeted each other with hugs and Edge gave Kjorlien his black scarf — a way of distinguishing fighting troops from a traditional infantry.

The battalion was presented with black scarves after Kjorlien had already been sent home.

The group was securing a village in Vietnam when Kjorlien, who was near Edge, and several others were hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Edge applied a tourniquet to Kjorlien's left leg, which eventually had to be amputated at the knee. He later found out he also had a ruptured stomach and shrapnel throughout his legs.

"I didn't know who loaded me; I was out of it," Kjorlien said. "I wasn't feeling any pain, but I knew I was going to lose my leg."

Edge, who remained in Vietnam, didn't escape uninjured . He still has shrapnel near one of his ears.

Despite his own injuries, Edge said he knew he had to work to save the men around him.

"It's what you had to do," Edge said.

It was his connection to Kjorlien that made him reach out just more than a year ago.

Edge said he hasn't reached out to anyone else with whom he served but has always wondered if Kjorlien made it. He never knew what had happened to the man he helped save after he was flown away.

"I threw him on the chopper and that was the last I saw of him — that was 52 years ago," Edge said. "I would always pray for him. The reason I reached out to him was because I wanted to know if he was alive."

Edge was able to contact Kjorlien through his work, Great Steps Orthotics & Prosthetics, where he has turned his own experiences into his career.

One day, the secretary came up with anote with Edge's name and number on it.

"I didn't know who it was," Kjorlien said. "I called him and he answered 'Dale Edge' and I talked to him and he just went nuts ... I didn't remember him. You became close to the people in your squad."

After spending some time talking about the war, Kjorlien was honest with Edge that he had no clue who he was, though he eventually remembered him for a fight with another squad member involving a cake.

"Getting to see him is an answer to a prayer," Edge said. "I don't know how many times I prayed for that man."

For Kjorlien, getting to see the man who helped save his life five decades after the fact was an emotional moment.

"It means a lot in here," he said, pointing to his heart. "He's my comrade. It means a lot."

