Tiny Boone County town looks back on Chemtool's near-arrival

ROCKFORD — Chemtool's arrival at an old industrial site in Rockton in 2008 was heralded as a win several years in the making for the village.

It was also a surprise to many.

Boone County Board members had given their approval in May 2007 for Chemtool to build an industrial solvent and lubricant plant on a 160-acre spot in Garden Prairie — a move that outraged residents of the tiny town and eventually spurred them to incorporate their own village, a decision that was later reversed.

Some residents living near the proposed plant site voiced an array of safety, environmental and lifestyle concerns.

As residents of the tiny town looked on after the chemical plant exploded in what could've been their backyards, some are feeling vindicated. Others, even after the disaster, stand by their support for Chemtool and the jobs it brought to northern Illinois.

Meanwhile, residents and village officials in Rockton are awaiting to hear whether Chemtool will rebuild in the village.

Sue Silberhorn, who has operated Susie's Garden Patch vegetable farm in Garden Prairie since 1985, was a vocal opponent of Chemtool's proposed Garden Prairie site.

"He didn't have enough room to do what he wanted to do," Silberhorn said of former Chemtool owner Jim Athans. "He promised three different counties the same thing. How much money he was going to bring in tax dollars and all of this stuff. He was pitting everybody against each other."

Former Bonus Township Trustee Fay Ellwanger was initially opposed to Chemtool's proposal to build in Garden Prairie until Ellwanger toured the company's plant in Crystal Lake and met with Athans.

"I respected the man," Ellwanger, 76, said Wednesday. "I think he was honest and I thought he would have been a great asset to our community. I still do."

Chemtool was eventually lured from its Crystal Lake headquarters to Rockton with the help of incentives, including an industrial Tax Increment Financing district.

"They offered him a TIF district, which we didn't and I think that's what attracted him up there," Ellwanger said of Athans' decision to locate the plant and corporate headquarters in Rockton. "Jim told me 'I'm not going to go where I'm not wanted.'"

Chemtool was greeted with open arms by officials in Rockton and Winnebago County after the company announced plans to renovate an existing building at a 178-acre site at Prairie Hill Road and Illinois Route 2 formerly occupied by the Beloit Corp.

The company also built a new Corporate Technology Center and headquarters in Rockton in 2009.

"Well, it brought a whole lot of jobs," former Village President Dale Adams said. "At one point, they were talking about 400 jobs to the area. Not just at the plant on Prairie Hill Road. They also bought the old Woodward Governor facility on Rockton Road where they put their corporate headquarters."

Chemtool Incorporated was purchased in 2013 by Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway Company that owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices worldwide.

While employees of Chemtool's Rockton plant will continue to receive their salaries and benefits after Monday's massive fire destroyed the facility, it's unclear whether Chemtool will rebuild in Rockton, Village President John Peterson said.

"They're a big employer in town and they have been good partners with the community for as long as they've been here," Peterson said. "It's still early in all of the investigations and everything as far as the cause, but there are all kinds of people here who are monitoring the air and testing all around our village to make sure that it's safe and that people are okay. Putting the fire out is the first chapter of this story and we have many more chapters to go through."

Peterson said he has not had any conversations with Chemtool about whether the company plans to rebuild in Rockton but he has been in contact with state and federal officials, including Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.

"To be really candid, I'm learning how to deal with this every day," Peterson said. "I've only been the village president for about five weeks, so I'm learning my way. I will make sure that they don't forget about us."

Bill Snyder, vice president of operations for Lubrizol, the parent company of Chemtool, said it's too soon to say whether Chemtool will rebuild in Rockton or anywhere else.

"We're going to have plenty of obligations to clean up the site and remediate the site. So, we're in the planning phase and collaboration phase and all of that," Snyder said. "We have a pretty intense job underway now just talking to our employees and supporting our employees and that's not a question we're contemplating at the moment."

Back in Garden Prairie, Sue Silberhorn was not about to say "I told you so" in the wake of Monday's fire.

"I feel sorry for the people of Rockton and anybody around there," Silberhorn said. "But, had it been built in Garden Prairie, my house would be gone. It would not be here."

