To mask or not to mask? New rules in Illinois raise new questions for residents, from doctors to schoolteachers

“Outdoors is easier,” he said. “It has always seemed very low-risk to me and, since more data has come out about the effectiveness of vaccines, even lower risk.”

Echoing many who said something similar, he plans to wear a mask indoors not for him, but for others. He feels it is out of respect for people who for many reasons, whether because they have cancer or a compromised immune system or can’t get time off, haven’t been vaccinated yet. “Even though my risk of transmitting COVID to them is extremely low, they do not know that I’m vaccinated and could be concerned,” Linder said.

As overall case rates come down, he noted, the risk for everyone will go down. Still, he added, “I’m not sure I’ll ever get on the CTA again in the winter without a mask.”

Owners of businesses from restaurants to fitness studios have been scrambling to figure out how to respond to the updated guidance, balancing keeping customers happy and protecting their employees. Businesses must ensure all visitors can practice social distancing or encourage masks.

Deborah Rivera, owner of Ambrosia Euro-American Patisserie in Barrington, said she won’t be taking down the sign requiring masks any time soon. “I feel like it’s important to protect my staff when customers are ordering at our counter,” she said.