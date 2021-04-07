 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toddler shot when gunfire penetrates Central Illinois home
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Toddler shot when gunfire penetrates Central Illinois home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

URBANA — A 2-year-old Central Illinois boy was shot when his home was hit by gunfire, authorities said.

The house in Urbana was hit several times around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department said.

A man and a woman and two children were inside when the gunfire penetrated the house from outside, investigators told The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

The couple immediately called 911 and a deputy drove the injured child to a hospital in his squad car. Lt. Curt Apperson declined to give details of the child's injuries other than to say he likely will survive.

Investigators believe the house was the target of the gunfire but two other homes and a vehicle also were struck, Apperson said.

The house also was shot at in December, he said.

No arrests have been made.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News