Toilet-paper cakes and more: Illinois museums already seeking coronavirus artifacts

“Thinking as a historian, the numbers will be preserved,” she added. “We’ll know how many people got sick and passed away, eventually. But we really want to know the experience of it: How did it feel to be a parent during this? How did it feel to be a home school teacher?”

The impulse is similar at Naper Settlement, the historical museum in the western suburb that includes vintage buildings on a campus.

“In the museum field it is called ‘rapid response collecting,’” said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, the settlement’s president and CEO. “It is a term of art and it is a methodology.”

The “Naperville 2020: Pandemic Collecting Initiative” asks people from Naperville and the broader community to donate writings and photos and, later on, when it becomes safe to do so, physical artifacts. There’s a parallel “Naper Journals initiative” to encourage people to record and submit their thoughts and feelings in the moment.

“One of the greatest questions history helps us to answer is, How do life’s big changes affect who we are and who we’ve become, and to answer the why,” Tamayo-Calabrese said. “When people are journaling and it is their words, their videos, we have those primary resources for the future.”