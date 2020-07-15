Tornado touches down in Tazewell County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA -- At least one tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in Tazewell County amid storms that blew through the area, according to public-safety officials.

A tornado was spotted at 1:49 p.m. about one mile southeast of South Pekin, according to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. About five minutes later, a tornado was spotted near Tremont. The tornado was moving northeast about 20 mph.

A tornado also was reported at 1:37 p.m. northwest of Green Valley.

Hail 1 inch in diameter also was reported. The Weather Service suggested hail damage to vehicles was likely, as was wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Heavy rain also hit the area, drenching the Tri-County Area. The rain came in waves with some areas reporting little rainfall while others were under a downpour.

In Peoria, that rain resulted in city firefighters being called to the 123 You 'N Me day-care facility at 809 W. Detweiller Dr. because of flooding inside the building at about 3 p.m.

About 100 people were moved to unaffected areas of the building, according to a department news release, after fire crews encountered severe water damage, including several rooms with ceiling tile collapses. Parents were called to pick up their children.