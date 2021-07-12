Tornadoes damage buildings, homes and bring down power lines and trees near Springfield

The National Weather Service in Lincoln confirmed tornadoes over three counties in the area Saturday afternoon.

There were reports of damage to a bus facility and greenhouse at Virginia High School in Cass County.

There was also damage to homes, outbuildings, power lines and trees across Schuyler, Cass and Morgan counties, said Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist with NWS.

Illinois State Police were reporting water across the roadway on Interstate 72 eastbound at mile marker 85 (in between the New Berlin and Wabash Avenue exits) around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. That was due to heavy downpours in the area.

Saturday's tornadactivity started around 2 p.m. four miles east northeast of Meredosia in Morgan County.

Power poles snapped and tree limbs were downed near intersection of Arenzville Road and St. Paul Lutheran Church Road, said Phil McCarty, emergency management director of Morgan County.

There was crop damage, mainly to corn, McCarty said.

Homes were damaged by downed tree limbs and wind, he added.

Morgan County Fair officials had an eye on the weather situation Saturday, but there was no evacuation necessary after it was determined that the system was tracking north of Jacksonville.

Lightning forced officials to abbreviate Kip Moore's concert at the fair on Friday, McCarty said. There was no evacuation of the grounds Friday, either.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, McCarty said.

Huettl said the NWS didn't EF scale ratings yet on any of the tornadoes. With tornadoes EF2 or less, NWS relies on emergency managers to assess the strength along with reports from public.

NWS hasn't been activated to do a survey, Huettl confirmed.

NWS officials haven't determined whether damage in Chandlerville in Cass was due to a tornado or straight line winds.

The tornado in Cass County near Virginia made national news when a submitted video was posted on YouTube.

"You couldn't deny it," Huettl said. "It looked like something out of (the movie) 'Twister.'"

Huettl said there was moderate flooding on the Illinois River at Beardstown and Havana.

There were no reports of injuries due to the tornadoes.

