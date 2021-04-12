Tourism industry leaders say reopening can't come soon enough for Springfield

"It can't come soon enough," said Jacobson.

The hotel industry also needs more attention from the federal government for more hotels, which are often individually owned, to survive, according to Jacobson.

At a House committee hearing Thursday, Jacobson said he wants the state to divert some of the over $7 billion they are receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan to the tourism and hospitality industry to help it get back on its feet as the nation begins reopening. He said hotels should spend 80% of aid they receive on their worker wages and hiring.

"If it wasn't for some of the Paycheck Protection Program dollars we got during the pandemic, we probably would've had to shut the doors until everything went away," Dame said. "(Some hotels) had to dip into their pockets a lot. We've dipped into our pockets here and there's only so much you can dip into."

Before the pandemic, Dame had about 25 employees at the hotel, which dropped to 12 at one point and is currently at 19. He said more federal relief dollars will allow them to rehire more workers.